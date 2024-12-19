Chaos erupts in Maharashtra council over Shinde's political jibes

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Council descended into disorder on Thursday when senior Shiv Sena (UBT) member Anil Parab challenged Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for derailing a discussion on the Governor's speech into political point-scoring. Deputy CM Shinde. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) (PTI12_04_2024_000276A)(PTI)

Shinde's speech, peppered with sarcastic remarks aimed at absent Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, drew sharp protests from Opposition members. Parab insisted that Shinde confine his comments to the Governor's address rather than engage in personal attacks.

Referencing a recent "courtesy meeting" between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Thackeray at Vidhan Bhavan, which had sparked speculation after photos circulated on social media, Shinde remarked, "People who were critically vocal during the poll campaign are now offering bouquets to those they once attacked."

The deputy chief minister then quoted Thackeray's rally declaration: "Tu raahseel nahi tar mi raahnar" (either I'll be left standing or you). He followed this with a pointed comparison: "The way some people change colours would put a chameleon to shame."

Taking aim at welfare policies, Shinde commented, "Those born with a silver spoon will never truly understand the value of ₹1,500."

When opposition members suggested the Chief Minister's position had been unfairly wrested from him, Shinde responded, "In 2022, Fadnavis was Deputy Chief Minister, and I was Chief Minister. Now it's my turn to return the favour. I told Fadnavis, you become CM, and I'll be your deputy."

The heated exchange highlighted continuing tensions between the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction and the Uddhav Thackeray-led UBT group, with Opposition members, particularly from Shiv Sena (UBT), rallying behind Parab's objections.