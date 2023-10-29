Chaudhary dragged out his fourth victim from the berth, shot him without saying a word

MUMBAI: Chetansinh Chaudhary, the RPF constable who shot dead his senior and three passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express on July 31, dragged his fourth victim from his berth and fired two bullets from his ARM rifle into his chest – without uttering a word. Chetansinh Chaudhary

The chilling episode has come to light in an eyewitness statement recorded by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Borivali. The statement, which is part of the chargesheet filed by the GRP against Chaudhary, mentions that the victim Azgar Ali collapsed immediately after he was shot twice on his chest and was writhing in pain. But Chaudhary kept his foot on the man’s chest and instructed other passengers to shoot his video on their mobile phones.

“Mera video nikalo (Record my video),” Chaudhury reportedly told the passengers in coach S6.

A resident of SV Road in Borivali, the witness woke up at around 5.05 am on the fateful day to go to the bathroom. While returning to his berth, he noticed Chaudhary roaming back and forth in the coach frantically, searching for something. Suddenly, he stopped near the witness’ berth, bent down and pulled out the victim from an adjacent berth, and dragged him by his shirt into the passage. The constable then fired two rounds into his chest without uttering a word.

“All the passengers who were asleep were woken up by the sound and froze with fear. The constable then put his foot on the victim’s chest and told us to record his video. I was very scared, but I recorded his video,” said the witness.

He stated that after the passengers recorded Chaudhary’s video, he casually walked towards coach S5. GRP officials said several passengers other than the witness had recorded Chaudhary’s video, which were authenticated and submitted along with the charge-sheet.

Meanwhile, Chaudhary’s lawyers Surendra Ladge and Amit Mishra have filed an application before the Borivali magistrate court requesting access to the pen drive where the videos and CCTV footage of the shootout are stored.

On Friday, when Chaudhary appeared for the hearing via video conferencing, he requested the court to shift him back from Akola to the Thane central jail where he had been lodged earlier.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON