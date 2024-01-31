 Chembur builder arrested for fraud in housing projects | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / Chembur builder arrested for fraud in housing projects

Chembur builder arrested for fraud in housing projects

ByVinay Dalvi
Jan 31, 2024 07:10 AM IST

Mumbai Police arrest Lalit Tekchandani, a developer, on charges of cheating flat buyers with unfulfilled promises of homes. Four cases filed against him.

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has arrested Lalit Tekchandani, a Chembur-based promoter and developer, on charges of cheating flat buyers with unfulfilled promises of homes. In the past two weeks, the state police have filed four cases against Tekchandani.

HT Image
HT Image

“We had called him for questioning after he didn’t cooperate with investigations he was arrested,” said an EOW officer. BJP leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya also announced Tekchandani’s arrest on X, labelling him as a blackmailer and extortionist.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

According to police, Hira Jadhwani, who operates a watch repairing business in Chembur, lodged a complaint against Tekchandani, his wife, and four others on January 15th.

Jadhwani had met Tekchandani, the director of Supreme Constructions Developers, at Sindhi Society in Chembur. “He was told about a project Hex City/Clean City built by the builder in Taloja he had gone to in 2012. He was told the possession would be somewhere in 2017-2018, however, the work stopped in 2016,” said a police officer from EOW.

More than 105 flat buyers had paid for flats but received none. Tekchandani was questioned by the EOW for more than nine hours before placing under arrest. Last week the agency also carried out searches at his home and office in Chembur and BKC. The complainant himself had paid 41 lakhs to the builder.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On