Chetan worried hindus were in danger: wife

MUMBAI: RPF Chetan Singh’s wife Priyanka Singh while talking to the media in front of the Borivali court on Saturday revealed that her husband was constantly worried that Hindus were in danger. HT Image

Chetan, 33, is accused of using his automatic weapon to gun down four persons on a moving train near Maharashtra’s Palghar railway station.

She further requested the bank to defreeze their bank accounts as Chetan had directed her to pay half of his salary for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodha.

“All the talks about the Modi government and Hindutva must not be misunderstood. He was afraid that considering what the Hindus have endured previously, they were in grave danger,” said Priyanka. “He was mentally unstable, even the documents say so. He was always afraid that the youngsters should not be forced to endure whatever we and our elders had to face.”

Priyanka said they had informed the authorities about a clot in his brain and requested them not to hand him any arms. She added that Chetan used to hallucinate a lot and had consistent headaches; he would forget simple things – he often forgot to salute his seniors.

Advocate Amit Mishra stated the family is also a victim of this tragic incident. “Chetan was undergoing treatment in Mathura but had to leave midway because of his transfer. The entire investigation is misled, and only selected facts have been highlighted due to political pressure,” he added.

According to the police, Chetan first shot senior colleague Meena point-blank minutes after the train crossed Vaitarna station. He then killed a passenger, identified as 60-year-old Abdul Kaderbhai, in the same compartment. He then crossed four coaches and subsequently killed two more passengers.

Following the crime, Chetan leaned his assault weapon against the side seat, launching into a hate-filled rant targeting Muslims, which he asked the passengers to record on their phones for the media’s consumption, the police said.