Chhota Rajan aide DK Rao arrested in extortion case

Ravi Mallesh Borra, also known as DK Rao, a close aide of jailed gangster Chhota Rajan, and two associates were arrested on Friday by the Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch in an extortion and threat case. DK Rao - DKRao - (File photo/ HT Archives)

His two associates, and small time builders, Anil Sing and Mimit Bhuta, were also arrested. He was apprehended outside the sessions court complex in south Mumbai this evening, the official added.

Ghuta, a Ghatkopar-based builder, allegedly took money from several small-time investors and promised them flats, said a police officer. He failed to hand over the flats to those who paid, and when they demanded their money back, he refused to return it and approached Rao. Rao allegedly called the investors and threatened them, and told them to forget about the money they had invested.

The complainant in the case said he had given ₹1.5 crore, like several others. The police said the offence was registered under sections 308 (extortion) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

“Rao had come for a court hearing when we apprehended him. He was taken into custody along with his associates,” said the officer.

In January, Rao and six associates were held by the Crime Branch for allegedly trying to extort ₹2.5 crore from a hotelier in the western part of the city.