Children taking parents to court instead of pilgrimage: HC flags decline in ‘moral values’

"In today's age, there is something very seriously wrong in the upbringing of our children that a child is taking the parents to court instead of a pilgrimage," the Bombay High Court observed on Thursday, while expressing its displeasure over a Mumbai-based man seeking to restrain his Kolhapur-based parents from using his home during medical visits.

The man had approached the Bombay High Court in 2019, challenging a sessions court order from January 2018 that had rejected his plea for an injunction against his parents using his Goregaon residence.

Noting that the man’s parents have to regularly travel from Kolhapur to Mumbai and Panvel for medical treatment, a single-judge bench of justice Jitendra Jain said it is a “sorry state of affairs” that instead of discharging his moral duty of caring for his ailing and aged parents, the son has filed a suit seeking a restraining order.

“The moral values inculcated in our culture have fallen to such an extent that we have forgotten Shravan Kumar, who took his parents for pilgrimage and on the way laid down his life,” the court said. It added that caring for one’s parents is not just a sacred and moral duty, but also “a labour of love that comes full circle because when you choose to honour, love, respect and care for your parents, it’s not just the expression of one’s gratitude, but it is honouring god himself”.

Without delving into the merits of the case, the bench passed directions in favour of the parents in the form of an interim arrangement: the son must receive his parents on their arrival in the city, take them to his residence, accompany them to the hospital for treatment and pay for it, and cause no inconvenience to them. The petitioner must also make suitable travel arrangements if his parents wish to stay with their other two sons, who reside in Navi Mumbai and Kolhapur, the court said.

“The son and his family member will ensure the parents are treated with utmost respect, love and care,” the court ordered. “If there is any breach of the order or any inconvenience is caused to the parents, then the son will be held in contempt of this order and appropriate proceedings will be taken against him,” it added, while disposing of the application.