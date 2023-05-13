NAVI MUMBAI: CIDCO on Friday conducted the allotment of plots to the landowners from six villages under the Town Planning Scheme (TPS)-2 in the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA). Land owners in NAINA TPS scheme get plots

The possession of final plots was handed over to the landowners from Chiple, Vihighar, Devad, Bhokarpada, Belavali and Sangade villages by showing them the actual abuttals and boundaries (butts and bounds) of their final plots fixed by the arbitrator. “Plots admeasuring a total area of 92,000 sq m were successfully handed over to the land owners. All the land owners cooperated well and showed their satisfaction over the handing over,” Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO, Sanjay Mukherjee said.

According to a CIDCO officer, this is the first time that the landowners from the villages under TPS 2 have been allotted the plot ever since the project of NAINA has commenced. “This is a very significant and positive step towards the actual implementation of the project. Co-operation from land-owners is giving impetus to the NAINA project in a significant manner,” said Samadhan Khatkale, Chief Land Survey Officer (NAINA) under whose supervision the land was handed over in the presence of Chief Vigilance Officer Suresh Mengde.

CIDCO had recently floated the tenders for the development of roads up to stage-I, footpaths, and Storm Water (SW) drains under TPS-2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 and improvement of roads up to stage-I, footpaths, and SW drains under TPS-7. “The tender process will be conducted with a transparent online method, and the development works will be on fast-track after completion of the tender process. The Government of Maharashtra has given its approval on CIDCO’s request for the creation of new 22 posts of revenue officers and land survey officers for CIDCO’s NAINA Project. With this CIDCO will have its own additional and dedicated human resources for carrying out the various works of NAINA project. This will facilitate the implementation of NAINA project within the stipulated time,” Mukherjee added.

The 371 sq. km NAINA project is the upcoming urban development project undertaken by CIDCO wherein a unique development model is adopted. The land owners have been made partners in the development by giving them developed lands to the extent of 40% of their original lands. The remaining 60% land is used for creating physical and social infrastructure with minimum of land used for commercial utilisation for raising finance for the development of infrastructure. Pockets of forest lands within the project are strengthened by adding more green space around to encourage urban forestry.

Khatkale said the NAINA project involves 12 such town planning schemes and the work of TPS-1 has been fully completed, and the possession for TPS-2 has now been given to the landowners.