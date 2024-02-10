CIDCO offers 3,322 tenements for sale in Taloja, Dronagiri

htmetro@hindustantimes.com HT Image

NAVI MUMBAI

CIDCO has launched a Mass Housing Scheme (MHS) January - 2024 offering 3,322 tenements in the well-connected Taloja and Dronagiri nodes of Navi Mumbai.

The tenements are located close to the recently commissioned Navi Mumbai Metro and India’s longest sea link Atal Setu MTHL.

Out of the 3,322 tenements, 312 tenements i.e. 61 in Dronagiri and 251 in Taloja are available for Economic Weaker Sections (EWS) under the PMAY while 3,010 tenements i.e. 374 in Dronagiri and 2,636 in Taloja are available for the General Category.

The online registration for the MHS has begun. The computerized lottery for the scheme will be conducted on 19 April, 2024.

According to Anil Diggikar, vice chairman and managing director, CIDCO, “Under the guidance of the Chief Minister. Eknath Shinde, CIDCO has launched a Mass Housing Scheme January - 2024 on the occasion of Republic Day. Under the scheme 3,322 tenements have been made available for EWS and General Category citizens the in well-connected Taloja and Dronagiri nodes.”

Assured Diggikar, “All the processes related to Mass Housing Scheme - 2024 from registration and application to lottery will be conducted in an easy and transparent online manner.

Stated Diggikar, “CIDCO consistently implements housing schemes to provide houses to the citizens from different economic strata at affordable price. Features like affordable price, quality construction, housing complexes well-equipped with modern amenities and located in the developed nodes of Navi Mumbai have made all the housing schemes of CIDCO popular till date.”

He concluded, “I appeal that citizens take benefit of the scheme to fulfil their dream of home.”

For online application and detailed information of the scheme the following website has been provided: https://lottery.cidcoindia.com. Citizens may also contact 7065454454 for booking assistance.