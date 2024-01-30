 CIDCO slashes prices, bringing relief to EWS | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Mumbai / CIDCO slashes prices, bringing relief to EWS

CIDCO slashes prices, bringing relief to EWS

ByG Mohiuddin Jeddy
Jan 30, 2024 09:18 AM IST

CIDCO has announced a price reduction of ₹6 lakh for tenements in its Bamandongri project, providing relief to economically weaker sections. The original price of the flats will now be ₹29.50 lakh, with further reductions for successful applicants from the EWS category. The housing scheme in Ulwe node saw 4869 applicants selected as winners.

NAVI MUMBAI: In a move aimed at providing relief to economically weaker sections (EWS), CIDCO has announced a substantial reduction in the prices of tenements at its Bamandongri project in the Ulwe node. Under the Mass Housing Scheme Diwali-2022, flats will now receive a discount of 6 lakh.

This reduction will bring down the original price of the flats from 35.30 lakh to 29.50 lakh. Additionally, successful applicants from the EWS category will benefit from a further reduction to 27 lakh after factoring in the subsidy of 2.5 lakh available under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde said, “Applicants of CIDCO Mass Housing Scheme Diwali-2022 in Bamandongri, Ulwe, primarily belong to the EWS category. Recognising the challenges faced by these applicants in meeting the financial requirements, CIDCO has been directed to reduce the prices of tenements 6 lakh, providing significant relief, I hereby congratulate all the concerned applicants.”

Anil Diggikar, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO, confirmed the decision, stating, “In compliance with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s directives, CIDCO has decided to reduce the price of tenements by 6 lakh at Bamandongri under the CIDCO Mass Housing Scheme Diwali-2022. This initiative will fulfill the dream of owning a home in Navi Mumbai for many successful applicants.”

CIDCO launched the Mass Housing Scheme Diwali-2022 for EWS applicants on February 17, 2023. Following a computerized draw, 4869 applicants were selected as winners for the housing project in Bamandongri.

Diggikar further elaborated, “CIDCO has developed the housing scheme in the well-connected Ulwe node of Navi Mumbai, fulfilling the aspirations of common citizens to own their homes.”

“The letters of intent have been dispatched to successful applicants, and the process of document verification and issuance of allotment letters is in its final stages,” added Diggikar, ensuring that successful applicants will soon take possession of their tenements.

