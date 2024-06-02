 Citizens rise up to be vigilant on counting day | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Citizens rise up to be vigilant on counting day

BySabah Virani
Jun 02, 2024 07:18 AM IST

Civil society groups in Mumbai and across India plan a citizen's vigil on June 4 to ensure fairness during election result counting. Vigil to document any malpractices or misconduct.

Mumbai: The civil society organisations in the city and across the country are gearing up to hold a citizen’s vigil on June 4 - the day of the election results - to ensure all is fair during the counting of votes.

HT Image
HT Image

The campaign ‘Voters Will Must Prevail’ is to keep a watch on any malpractices in the counting process or misconduct by officials or politicians in the polling process, and if any, will be promptly documenting, disseminating and following up on it.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A band containing Parakala Prabhakar, political economist and husband to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Syeda Hameed, former chairperson of the National Commission of Women, Teesta Setalvad, civil rights activists from Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP), president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) and more are part of this campaign.

“Through contact with polling agents from the INDIA Alliance, we will be maintaining a vigil at counting booths in at least 350 constituencies,” said Setalvad. “Over this, we’ll be taking in complaints of damages in counting, booth capturing, or any wrong procedures in counting both online and through four helpline numbers, two monitoring the north and east India and two for south and west India. As and when complaints come in, a legal team will file online and physical complaints with the ECI.”

On the ground, citizens will gather outside counting booths called ‘Ginti ki Chaukidaari.’ The details of the on-ground surveillance outside the counting centres in the city will be determined in the upcoming days, stated Setalvad.

Further, the group has also sent thousands of letters to state-level officers, returning officers, and observers appointed by the ECI, reminding them that “they owe their allegiance to the Indian People and the Indian Constitution, not to the government in power.” The campaign comes as a response to an all-time low faith of citizens in the institutions of democracy. Their letter reads, “The ongoing elections have been marked by a hitherto unprecedented violation of the Constitution, Indian law and the MCC and also blatant instances of evident malpractices in electioneering.”

“There is a massive trust deficit as far as the ECI is concerned,” said Prabhakar. “For starters, the way the ECI was constituted after Supreme Court ruling. The ECI’s reluctance for a long time to publish the gross voting figures, and its steadfast refusal in the Supreme Court, giving only percentages. When it did finally publish the gross voting figures, it was after a long delay, so we do not know what went on in those 15-20 days. Add to this, the way the election in Surat was manipulated and what happened in Indore has questioned the ECI’s impartiality.”

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Exit Poll 2024 Live, Maharashtra Exit Poll 2024 Live, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Citizens rise up to be vigilant on counting day
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On