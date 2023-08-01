City gets 100% monsoon quota of rains in only five weeks

Mumbai: The city on Monday met its quota of monsoon rains at least two months before the end of season. HT Image

The seasonal normal for the city is 2,318.8mm. The last month also marked Mumbai’s wettest July ever with 1,769mm rainfall against the normal of 855.7mm.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) coastal station in Colaba has correspondingly recorded 1,185mm rainfall against the normal of 734.1mm. Colaba has received a total of 1,533.6mm rainfall since June 1.

Following an exceptionally wet spell in the city since June 25, when the monsoon was officially declared, officials said that the monsoon will now enter a break phase till at least August 15, which can be attributed to the formation of a strong El Nino effect and the absence of a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD).

The break monsoon in the country is expected to continue until at least 15 August, with a good possibility of continuing beyond August 15. Thus, there is a high chance of below average all-India rainfall in August and it is likely to go drier than July,” Akshay Deoras, research scientist at the National Centre for Atmospheric Science and Department of Meteorology, University of Reading, UK, said.