City skewers under heat

Mumbai: Isolated areas of Mumbai experienced heat wave-like conditions on Wednesday, while the rest endured sweltering heat and humidity. Santacruz recorded a high of 37.2 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees above normal, with 67% humidity, while Colaba reached 37.6 degrees Celsius, exceeding the norm by 3.7 degrees, with 72% humidity. Sushma Nair of IMD Mumbai attributed the high temperatures to easterly winds, forecasting continued hot and humid weather for the next three days. A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar on Thursday, with the former likely to remain hot and humid, and the latter two areas facing similar conditions. Although the chance of light rain and thundershowers persists, it remains minimal.

