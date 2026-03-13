Civic bodies clearing highrises must up fire-fighting services

MUMBAI: All municipal corporations sanctioning buildings exceeding 70 metres in height must be equipped with fire-fighting vehicles and other equipment suited for highrises. This has been mandated by a government resolution (GR) issued by the state urban development on Thursday. Mumbai Fire Brigade - Skylift - MUMBAI FIRE BRIGADE NEW VECHILE JOIN TODAY 68 MTRS LADDER, WILL REACH 22 FLR BUILDING MADE IN FINLAND - HT PHOTO 15.02.10 - FEB10 2K10 (Hindustan Times)

The Mumbai fire brigade has a vast network of snorkels, aerial ladder platforms, sky lifts and turn table ladders as part of its fire-fighting services, but many corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are ill-equipped. For instance, Kalyan, a rapidly expanding city in MMR, has just one turn table ladder, while Bhiwandi has an ill-equipped fire force.

The GR said urbanisation in the state is increasing rapidly, and major cities have a large number of buildings taller than 100 metres. According to national standards, most cities are compromised by a shortage of fire stations, firefighting and rescue vehicles, and trained manpower. It is therefore difficult to meet the response time for firefighting and rescue operations – a maximum of 5 minutes in urban areas and 20 minutes in rural areas.

In addition, firefighting systems highrises and other tall buildings sometimes fail to function. Fire pumps on fire vehicles are also unable to supply water to heights above 100 metres. Under such circumstances, local fire services face significant challenges.

Considering these issues, all municipal corporations and special planning authorities in the state that approve buildings above 70 metres must now be equipped with High Rise Fire Fighting Vehicles (HRFFV), officials said.

In a separate development, firefighting figured in the legislative council on Thursday and was raised by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar. With more and more towers being built, measures will be taken to strengthen the fire safety system, said industries minister Uday Samant, answering on behalf of deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Urban development department.

Samant said modern fire safety systems include facilities such as fire staircases, fire lifts, sprinkler systems, alarm systems, and fire escapes. Only after all these safety measures are completed will the municipal corporation and fire brigade grant final approval to new buildings, he said.

Currently, the Mumbai Fire Brigade has ladders that can reach heights of up to 94 feet. However, considering the needs of an international city like Mumbai, instructions will be given to municipal corporations to procure taller and more advanced ladders. At present, the tallest ladder in the country—104 metres high—is available in Chennai. Efforts will be made to provide Mumbai with ladders equipped with even more advanced technology, Samant said.