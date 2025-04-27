Mumbai: In a first for Maharashtra, the state urban development department has directed all municipal corporations to allot dedicated space near solid waste management centres for burial of pets and domestic animals. Civic bodies must allot space for burying pets

Dead bodies of pets are often dumped in water bodies, open spaces and roads, which heightens the risk of diseases. Accordingly, the directive issued by the urban development department states that the burial space should be guarded with safety walls and bodies must be buried properly, ensuring there is no foul odour or risk of spreading diseases.

Municipal corporations have been asked to ensure that bodies of domestic animals are not dumped elsewhere in the city. They have been allowed to charge a fee against making available a dedicated facility for burial of pets and domestic animals.