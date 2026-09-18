CJP drive forces govt to order urgent repairs in ZP schools

MUMBAI: The Cockroach Janata Party’s School Thik Karo (Fix The School) campaign has got the state machinery to focus on improving the infrastructure – particularly basic facilities such as toilets and drinking water – of government-run schools in Maharashtra. The Abhijit Dipke-led CJP and its volunteers have been visiting government-run schools across several states, including Maharashtra. (ANI Video Grab)

At a meeting held on September 10, the state rural development department directed all district chief executive officers (CEOs) to lead the school infrastructure development programme. Local authorities have been instructed to undertake urgent repairs and renovation of zilla parishad schools, while giving priority to basic facilities such as toilets, classroom repairs, blackboards and drinking water.

Data discussed during the meeting showed that an astonishing 40,530 schools of the 63,836 zilla parishad schools in the state do not have usable toilets for girl students. Another 663 schools lack toilets for girls, while 1,638 schools do not have toilets for boys. The department has allowed the use of funds from the 15th Central Finance Commission for the renovation work.

The directions were issued after a department meeting held by state rural development minister Jaykumar Gore. The repairs may be undertaken during the ongoing Ganapati vacation and the rest during the Diwali vacation, to avoid classroom disruption.

The Abhijit Dipke-led CJP and its volunteers have been visiting government-run schools across several states, including Maharashtra, laying bare the often abysmal conditions that reflect years of systemic apathy and neglect.

Expanding the scope of the campaign, the CJP announced the launch of the ‘Adivasi School Thik Karo’ (Fix Tribal Schools) campaign on Wednesday, where tribal schools have similarly faced government apathy “ever since India gained independence”, according to Dipke.

Vijay Kombe, state president, Maharashtra State Primary Teachers Committee, said, “The classrooms, buildings and sanitation facilities of many primary schools run by local self-government bodies are in a dilapidated state. While the government’s order regarding repairs—issued through the District Planning Committee—is certainly welcome, I request that a separate budgetary provision be made, given the large number of classrooms requiring repair.”