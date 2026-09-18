CJP drive forces govt to order urgent repairs in ZP schools
Local authorities have been instructed to undertake urgent repairs and renovation of zilla parishad schools, while giving priority to basic facilities such as toilets, classroom repairs, blackboards and drinking water
MUMBAI: The Cockroach Janata Party’s School Thik Karo (Fix The School) campaign has got the state machinery to focus on improving the infrastructure – particularly basic facilities such as toilets and drinking water – of government-run schools in Maharashtra.
At a meeting held on September 10, the state rural development department directed all district chief executive officers (CEOs) to lead the school infrastructure development programme. Local authorities have been instructed to undertake urgent repairs and renovation of zilla parishad schools, while giving priority to basic facilities such as toilets, classroom repairs, blackboards and drinking water.
Data discussed during the meeting showed that an astonishing 40,530 schools of the 63,836 zilla parishad schools in the state do not have usable toilets for girl students. Another 663 schools lack toilets for girls, while 1,638 schools do not have toilets for boys. The department has allowed the use of funds from the 15th Central Finance Commission for the renovation work.
The directions were issued after a department meeting held by state rural development minister Jaykumar Gore. The repairs may be undertaken during the ongoing Ganapati vacation and the rest during the Diwali vacation, to avoid classroom disruption.
The Abhijit Dipke-led CJP and its volunteers have been visiting government-run schools across several states, including Maharashtra, laying bare the often abysmal conditions that reflect years of systemic apathy and neglect.
Expanding the scope of the campaign, the CJP announced the launch of the ‘Adivasi School Thik Karo’ (Fix Tribal Schools) campaign on Wednesday, where tribal schools have similarly faced government apathy “ever since India gained independence”, according to Dipke.
Vijay Kombe, state president, Maharashtra State Primary Teachers Committee, said, “The classrooms, buildings and sanitation facilities of many primary schools run by local self-government bodies are in a dilapidated state. While the government’s order regarding repairs—issued through the District Planning Committee—is certainly welcome, I request that a separate budgetary provision be made, given the large number of classrooms requiring repair.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNiraj Pandit
Niraj Pandit is a journalist based in Mumbai who has spent than two decades working in reporting and editing. He is currently employed by Hindustan Times. At Hindustan Times he focuses on education, higher education, public policy and civic issues in Maharashtra. For years he has covered schools, universities, entrance exams, education reforms and government policies. He has also covered civic and infrastructure topics. Before joining Hindustan Times in 2022 he was with known Marathi newspapers such as Loksatta, Lokmat, and Maharashtra Times. He worked in reporting, editing and newsroom leadership roles. His work has included stories about education, science and technology government operations and public interest topics. He has reported on subjects such as IIT Bombay and the universities, school education, exam reforms and state education policies. His reporting has always aimed to create fact-based stories that make complicated public issues easy to understand.Read More
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