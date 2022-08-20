Close aide of gangster Chhota Rajan arrested by Thane cops
Thane Crime Branch property cell nabbed Billal Mustafa Sayyed, a gang member of gangster Chhota Rajan and who was arrested in 2011 and had jumped parole from Nagpur jail
The Thane Crime Branch property cell nabbed Billal Mustafa Sayyed on Friday, a gang member of gangster Chhota Rajan and who was arrested in 2011 and had jumped parole from Nagpur jail. He was awarded life imprisonment for killing Iqbal Kaskar’s bodyguard.
In 2011, Arif Sayed alias Baeel was shot dead on the ground floor of Kaskar’s residence at Pakmodia street of South Mumbai. According to officials, Chhota Rajan had told his subordinate DK Rao openly to kill Baeel entering Dawood’s area in Nagpada.
Since then, seven persons have been arrested in the case so far. In the same case, Sayyed alias Mustafa Sayyed, a close aide of Chhota Rajan, was arrested and court awarded him life imprisonment in the case. He was in Nagpur jail as the main accused in the case. During the pandemic, when he was out on parole, he didn’t return and jumped the parole. Since then he was on the radar of the police officials.
Thane property cell Police Naik Kishor Bhamre got information that he was hiding somewhere near Mumbra. The accused is now handed over to the Mumbra police station.
Bhamre said, “A case was registered against him in Mumbai Nagpada police station two months ago. We received this information and came to know about his activities in Thane. He was planning to leave for Nepal when we caught him.”
BMC issues 3-day deadline to raze 3 dilapidated buildings in Borivali society
Mumbai: A day after the 44-year-old dilapidated building in Om Shree Geetanjali Nagar Society, Borivali West, came crashing down, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has ordered razing of three more buildings in the same society that are in poor condition. The civic body has also issued the society and its developer a three-day deadline till 11 am on Monday to start the demolition drive.
Two FIRs against city textile company for duping banks of ₹59.26 crore
Mumbai The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police has registered two first information reports (FIRs) and booked seven directors of a Lower Parel-based textile company for allegedly duping two multinational banks; DBS Bank and Standard Chartered Bank, to the tune of ₹59.26 crore. The accused company and its directors availed loans from the two banks by mortgaging their textile machinery and stocks.
Maha ATS nabs man from Shirdi for planting IED under Punjab cop’s vehicle
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested a man from Shirdi on Saturday in connection with an improvised explosive device (IED) planted under the vehicle of an officer of the Punjab police, an official said. Earlier this week, the Punjab police had arrested two people from Delhi in connection with the IED found hidden under the SUV of sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh at Ranjit Avenue locality of Amritsar.
Can’t host visitors, no contact with co-accused, court tells Varavara Rao
Mumbai The special NIA court has imposed several conditions on Telugu poet Varavara Rao, who was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court in the 2018 Bhima-Koregaon case. One of the conditions require Rao to stay in Mumbai and not host any gathering at his residence. He is also restrained from interacting with any of the other accused. Rao's lawyer approached the special court on Wednesday requesting it to set bail conditions.
Comedian Munawar Faruqui says Bengaluru show cancelled due to health reasons
Comedian Munawar Faruqui on Friday said that his show in Bengaluru was cancelled due to health reasons even as officials in the city police said that they had contacted the organisers of the event for not taking permission. In a statement, DCP (Central) P Krishnakant said that Munawar Faruqui did not have permission to conduct the event therefore his event was cancelled. In November 2021, his show was cancelled by the police.
