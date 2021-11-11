Close to half of Dharavi’s targeted population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

About 45-50% of Dharavi’s population that was targeted for Covid-19 vaccination, comprising residents aged 18 years and above, has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease, according to Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Authorities, however, said it is difficult to know the exact number of people in Dharavi who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Door-to-door surveys conducted by the civic body’s health officials are only giving ballpark estimates.

Dharavi has a total population of around 445,000 as per the 2011 census, which includes.

The BMC’s door-to-door surveys in Dharavi conducted for pulse polio or for the “My Family, My Responsibility” campaign showed that the total population of the area could be higher than the 2011 census estimation by about 50,000-60,000.

A senior civic official from the G North ward said, “It is possible to only estimate… the population of Dharavi as we also have a large number of floating population in the area, who come in daily or weekly. Also, some of them who are not residents of Dharavi choose to get vaccinated at an NGO-operated health post or CSR-organised camps.”

There are two municipal vaccination centres in Dharavi. A private hospital and a bank have been operating camps under CSR, and pledged to vaccinate 100,000 beneficiaries with the first dose and another 100,000 with the second dose.

“Those who get vaccinated at these camps do not get counted in our total vaccination figures,” the official said.

So far, 50,908 people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at municipal vaccination centres, with 127,985 having taken the first dose.

In April and March, the BMC saw a slow response to Covid-19 vaccination among the residents of Dharavi. Many were unaware about the documents required for a jab, and several residents didn’t have the necessary papers.

“[But] now there is more awareness about taking the vaccine. Also, fear surrounding the issue [of vaccination] has gone down. Moreover, the vaccine has become compulsory in many services and for accessing some markets. So, the vaccination drive has taken off well since July,” the officer said.