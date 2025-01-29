Shoulder: CM asks for special arrangements; BMC has 50 ICU beds on standby

Treating GBS patients

MUMBAI: Keeping in view an escalation in the number of patients suffering from the auto-immune disease Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) in Pune and other cities, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ordered public health department to make special arrangements in government hospitals to treat the patients. He also asked the administration to include GBS in the government’s Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana so that the financially impoverished could seek cost-free treatment.

The current GBS case-load in Pune itself is 111. In Kolhapur two patients are being treated in a government hospital, five in Solapur (although they came from outside the city) and three in Nagpur, of which one is on ventilator and is showing improvement. In Nagpur two patients were discharged after treatment.

On the other hand, even though no cases have been reported from Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has arranged for 50 beds in ICUs with ventilators at major medical colleges. A statement released by the civic body said: “If more than expected cases are reported, 100 beds with ventilators will be arranged at the Seven Hills Hospital, in Andheri East. All the medicines required to treat GBS are available in the city.”

While all the private hospitals and clinics have been asked to inform the epidemic cell if cases are reported, BMC’s advisory also suggested people consume boiled water and cooked meals, and see a doctor if they experience sudden weakness.

Earlier in the day, as the state cabinet reviewed the spread of GBS, a presentation was made by the public health department. Public health secretary

Nipun Vinayak underscored that GBS is not a new disease but in the backdrop of Covid-19, panic spreads quicky among people. “There is no need to be anxious; the disease is treatable,” said Vinayak.

Vinayak also connected the rise in cases in Pune to an apparently contaminated water source; he therefore asked citizens to check the quality of water before consumption and rinse knives used to cut meat before cutting vegetables.

Of the 111 patients in Pune, 80 are within a five-kilometer radius. “In Pune 35,000 homes and 94,000 citizens have been tested by the National Institute of Virology. While a death has occurred, it is not confirmed that it was due to GBS,” it stated.

After the presentation was made, Fadnavis emphasised that “though patients are being treated special arrangements should be made in government hospitals so that all GBS patients are treated well”.

“The treatment for this disease must be included in the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, and if any further procedures are needed, the public health department should facilitate this,” said the CM. He also instructed the department to ensure proper drinking water facilities be made at the venue of the cricket match in Pune on January 31.

Patients in Pune city have been instructed to be treated at the Kamala Nehru Hospital run by Pune Municipal Corporation and Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital run by Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, added deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Public health minister Prakash Abitkar said, “This disease is rare, not contagious and patients recover. It occurs due to low immunity. As part of a review in Pune, instructions have been given regarding treatment and testing. Accordingly, action is being taken by the public health department and the health department of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations.”

Hairfall syndrome in Buldhana

The cabinet also reviewed the rapid hairfall experienced by citizens of many villages in Buldhana district recently. Officials of the health department said the “situation was under control as there were no fresh cases reported, although further decisions would be taken after receiving a report of various tests from ICMR”.

Eom