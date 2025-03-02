CM Fadnavis warns to expel police officers found involved in drug-related cases

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday declared that his government will adopt a ‘zero-tolerance’ policy towards drugs, stating that any police officer found involved in drug-related crimes will be expelled immediately from service. Thane, India - March 01, 2025: Home Minister and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present at thane Raymond Hall for the State Police Crime and Law and Order Conference ,in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Saturday, March -01, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )

“There was a discussion on the actions being to be taken in cases related to drugs. The state government made it clear that no police officer will be spared if found involved in drug-related offences. Strict action, including dismissal, will be taken against them,” Fadnavis said.

At the state-level conference with the Indian Police Service (IPS) held in Thane, discussions were held among the officers on the implementation of three newly passed laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam to improve legal reforms for women’s safety.

Fadnavis stressed the need to streamline the early timeline for submitting charge sheets in crimes related to women and children. He also mentioned efforts were underway to improve the forensic lab capacity in the state.

Discussions were also held on preventing harassment of industries and businesses, along with a presentation on the “Mahasagar Platform” to enhance the efficiency of the police department.

Fadnavis praised the Maharashtra Police, calling it one of the best forces in the country, and credited it with maintaining law and order while supporting the state’s industrial growth.

Police sports and mission olympics 2036

After the crime conference, the closing ceremony of the Maharashtra State Police Sports Competition was held in Thane. A total of 14 teams of police officers showcased their athletic skills in 18 sports such as football, volleyball, handball, basketball, kho-kho, bodybuilding and more. As many as 2,929 officers, including women personnel, participated in other sports. He emphasized the importance of such sports competitions and particularly extended appreciation to women police officers. He expressed his desire for the Maharashtra police athletes to be included in the Indian team for the 2036 Olympics.

After the conference, Fadnavis attended the Maharashtra State Police Sports Competition closing ceremony in Thane. He lauded the participation of 2,929 police personnel, including women, in 18 sports events.

He also announced Mission Olympics 2036, aiming to have Maharashtra police athletes represent India in the Olympics. Special training programs will be launched to support this initiative.