'CM means corrupt man’: Aaditya Thackeray slams Eknath Shinde; Sena chief reacts

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and the Election Commission (EC) alleging that the poll panel is “completely compromised” and its decision to allot the 'bow and arrow' symbol to the Shinde faction and recognise them as the real Shiv Sena was dangerous for democracy. Thackeray also described Shinde’s appointment as chief minister as “unconstitutional” and said the acronym now stood for “corrupt man”. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLA Aaditya Thackeray addressing a press conference, at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Dadar, in Mumbai.(File)

“The acronym CM now means corrupt man. This government is going to change the Constitution, so we need to be careful. This is a government of contractors,” Thackeray was quoted as saying by news agency ANI at a meeting of party workers in North Mumbai.

Claiming that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was leading Maharashtra to a golden period, he said the flaming torch symbol allotted to the UBT faction is “the only light that will brighten the darkness caused by back-stabbing”. Thackeray also slammed the rebel MLAs for the “dirty work” they had done by toppling the MVA government, which he claimed had steered the state through many hardships including the period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“...An investment of ₹6.5 lakh crore was made during the MVA rule of 2.5 years and 93 per cent of the investment proposals had been implemented," the former minister said. He further questioned that when MLAs had betrayed Uddhav Thackeray, how can they remain faithful to the people of Maharashtra. “You need to have a clean heart and strength to carry the bow and arrow…” Thackeray asserted.

Shinde, reacting to Thackeray’s comments, said the people wanted change which his faction was doing. “The people of Mumbai don't like such allegations. The people want change and want good work which we are doing. Metro work is progressing at a rapid pace. They were in power in Mumbai for the last 25 years, so they have to answer for whatever they have done,” ANI quoted Shinde as saying.

In February, the election commission had given the official name of Shiv Sena and the party’s symbol to the Shinde camp amid the tussle between the two groups over these rights ever since the state has been driven into a political crisis after Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in June last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON