CM orders delinking of CIDCO permissions from pending plot dues

A major relief, demanded for years, has been announced for thousands of families residing in city’s housing societies, PAPs and developers by chief minister Eknath Shinde based on the recommendations of a committee. He has ordered CIDCO to delink the grant of Occupation Certificates, conveyance and society formation and flat transfer NOCs with pending dues for CIDCO plots.

Based on the order, CIDCO also announced an amnesty scheme (Abhay Yojana) to recover the dues offering 50% concession to the payees. Stakeholders say the effect will be over 50% depending on the situation in the respective areas.

Industry experts say the decision will benefit over 1,000 housing societies in which over 10,000 families reside apart from project-affected persons (PAP) and developers. They had been burdened by demands for Maveja (difference of the amount the PAPs received for their acquired land and the payment to be made for getting 12.5% plot compensation land from CIDCO) and Additional Lease Premium (ALP) (for delay in construction by the plot owner) from CIDCO. The nodal agency has refused various permissions over the years demanding that the dues be paid first.

The chief minister’s office has tweeted the decision, which has been officially communicated to CIDCO by the urban development department. The communication states that the government has decided to accept the recommendations of the committee set up to consider the demand of the stakeholders. It instructed CIDCO to issue all the Occupancy Certificates, conveyance NOC, and also allow transfer of flats in the buildings of CIDCO’s Navi Mumbai areas which was pending for Maveja and ALP. Recovery of Maveja/ALP will no longer be linked to the issuance of occupancy certificates, conveyance NOCs or transfer of flats it declares.

Speaking on the Abhay Yojana, a CIDCO official said, “Under the amnesty scheme, CIDCO will give a 50% concession to the plot owners where projects have not been developed within the stipulated construction period. Such owners will pay only half the Maveja and ALP dues till March 31, 2023.”

Informed the official, “There will be a change in the calculation process for Maveja dues as per the policy decision taken. Plans are also afoot to regularize all such buildings where more than one flat has been constructed on a small bungalow or row house plot.”

Added the official, “The government’s decision will benefit home owners as well as farmers and save them from financial burden. All affected flat holders will benefit immensely from this scheme.”

Welcoming the decision, CREDAI-MCHI president Domnic Romell, informed, “The issue had been of great concern to the developers of Navi Mumbai and Raigad, who had purchased the 12.5% land from the PAPs. Following our representation, the State government appointed a committee under retired Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar. Following its recommendations, chief minister Eknath Shinde has given the orders that will spur further growth and progress of the State.”

Commenting on the decision, Raajesh Prajapati, Chairman - PR, CREDAI-MCH who was involved in the process said, “The amnesty scheme announced by CIDCO on the instructions of the state government will benefit the city significantly and ensure a long pending issue is resolved soon.”

Explained Prajapati, “A revised and equitable calculation method will ensure that thousands of farmers, PAPs and other stakeholders, will finally receive long-awaited relief from the burdensome Maveja and ALP payments spanning nearly two decades.”

He added, “Several projects that had been left in the lurch will now get the clearances they needed. The city developers are thankful to CREDAI-MCHI for taking up the issue with the state government and finding a solution to it. Our former president Boman Irani and president elect Ajay Ashar played a significant role in it.” The developers want the scheme to be extended beyond March 31.