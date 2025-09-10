CM seeks report on Ajit-IPS officer exchange

MUMBAI/ PUNE: On Tuesday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis sought a report from Solapur district collector, Kumar Ashirvad, on the heated exchange between deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and sub-divisional police officer of Solapur Anjana Krishna, the video of which has been hugely shared over nearly a week and generated much chatter in the corridors of power. In the video, Pawar is seen reprimanding Krishna for taking action against people – most of them NCP workers -- for illegally extracting murum, in Kurdu village of Karmala tehsil, in Solapur district. CM Devendra Fadnavis (HT Photo)

Meanwhile, the tehsildar of Kurdu, submitted a report to the district administration on Tuesday, stating that the murum was being extracted on August 31 without securing mandatory permissions from local revenue authorities, HT has learnt from people in the know.

Murum is a granular soil -- a blend of sand, clay and silt, which is commonly used for construction and road surfacing.

According to an official from the district administration who is privy to the information, “The report from the tehsildar clearly states that the locals involved had not obtained the required permissions and that the murum was being extracted illegally.”

The official clarified that while royalty on such extractions is waived for public works such as road construction, prior permission from the tehsildar is mandatory. “Even in the case of public projects, the contractor must submit a request specifying the required quantity. Only then is royalty exempted. Here, no such permission was sought,” the official said.

In the absence of formal approvals, he added, is it impossible to verify whether the murum is genuinely being used for public works or diverted for private purposes. “Often murum is lifted under the guise of public works but ends up elsewhere,” he said.

In this instance, those involved in the extraction had claimed that it was intended for two road construction projects. On close scrutiny, it surfaced that work orders of the projects had already lapsed. “With no permission in place, the activity is deemed illegal and unauthorized. Consequently, offences have been registered against 15 to 20 individuals under the Environment (Protection) Act and relevant sections of BNS for obstructing a public servant in discharge of duties,” the official added.

Another source from the district administration noted that in the past year alone, local revenue officials have filed over 270 cases against individuals involved in illegal mining activities.

Earlier in the day, after the cabinet meeting, the chief minister told the media, while legal action had already been taken against those found guilty, “I have asked for a detailed report since I am unaware of the details in the case”.

Fadnavis added, “While deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has already explained his position, most of the time, reality is different from what meets the eye.”