CM Shinde requests court to fast-track the case

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, on the other hand, criticised the government and called attention to the “deteriorating law and order situation in the state

MUMBAI: Chief minister Eknath Shinde termed the murder of former MLA Baba Siddiqui unfortunate and said that police are on the lookout for the third assailant who is absconding, though two persons are arrested. “We will take strict action against the criminals. The state government will request the court to fast-track the case so that there would be fear of law in the minds of criminals,” said Shinde.

CM Shinde requests court to fast-track the case

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, on the other hand, criticised the government and called attention to the “deteriorating law and order situation in the state”.

“It is serious that a former minister is shot dead in the financial capital of the country. If the home minister and those in the government are so casual, then this is an alarm bell for the common people. Just investigation is not enough; those in power should take the responsibility and resign from their posts.”

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, whose party Siddique had joined, expressed shock about the latter’s death, and condemned “this cowardly act”.

In a social media post, Mumbai Congress president and local MP Varsha Gaikwad said: “Shocked and numbed to hear about the firing at Shri Baba Siddiqui ji. What is going on in the city? How can this happen? At a loss of words.”

Leader of Opposition in legislative council and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said that the turn of events show that “criminals have no fear of police and law anymore”.

“Baba Siddiqui was the ruling party leader and also had police protection; and yet he died in the firing,” he said.

Sachin Sawant, the state Congress general secretary continued in the same vein: “There has been a breakdown in law and order in the state. If leaders are not safe then imagine the plight of the common man. This also shows how inefficient is state’s home department is.”

