CM Shinde to set up state level committee on OPS

MUMBAI: A day after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde backed the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) at a function of teachers’ association in Sindhudurg district, he took a step forward and announced that his government will constitute a state level committee to discuss the financial, legal and administrative aspects of the scheme. Shinde made the statement at a rally of Maharashtra state primary teachers’ association in Ratnagiri district on Friday.

“We are positive about relaunching OPS. The committee will be headed by the finance minister and comprise other ministers. We will nominate some teachers as members as well, so that they can be a part of process,” said Shinde, despite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led union government’s reservations about the policy. The chief minister runs the state government in alliance with BJP.

Assuring a “positive discussion for a positive decision” he referenced Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently “clarifying that the government was not negative about it”. “Let’s leave the past behind and focus on the future,” said Shinde.

The issue of OPS was a major highlight in the campaign during the recent elections held for state legislative council, with the ruling alliance losing two seats.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated the party’s stand in favour of the New Pension Scheme at the union budget presented earlier this month, stating that it was fiscally more prudent. The old scheme would create an additional burden of ₹1.10 lakh crore on the state exchequer, it was said.

This is the third time that the CM has promised to think about implementing OPS – he spoke in its favour in his campaign speech in Thane last month.