Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde visited Salman Khan’s home on Tuesday and said there would be a detailed inquiry into the firing incident. CM Shinde visits Salman’s home, assures security to family

“No one should act like this in future and Mumbai police will ensure this. I have told the [Mumbai police] commissioner [Vivek Phansalkar] to give protection to Salman and his relatives. We are with the Khan family and are committed to protecting them,” Shinde said.

While Mumbai has a long and complex history with organised crime, it’s unusual for a chief minister to visit an actor’s home because he is under threat. With the general elections right around the corner, the visit is being seen as an attempt by the Maharashtra government to stave off the Opposition’s criticism that the law and order situation in the city is deteriorating.

In February, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad opened fire on a Shiv Sena functionary inside a police station. That same month, a local activist shot dead Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar.

Accompanying Shinde during his visit to Khan’s home were former minister Baba Siddique, his legislator son Zeeshan Siddique, and Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal. Baba Siddique, who recently quit the Congress party to join the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, and Kanal are known for their cordial relations with several Bollywood personalities.

Shinde upped the rhetoric while addressing the media after the visit, saying the Mumbai police would finish off the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. “This is Mumbai police and we are in Maharashtra. We will not tolerate any gang’s dadagiri… I have told Salman not to worry. The government is behind him.”

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police has advised Khan to install a bullet-proof glass shield around his first-floor flat at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. Each member of the 58-year-old’s family will also get security protection, a senior police officer said.

“Normally, we install the bulletproof glass when a government functionary is to be protected. But in this case, it’s Salman’s private home and he will have to pay for it,’’ the officer said.

Khan has already been given Y+ category security, with two escort vehicles and 11 men. Three more personnel will now be added. The police will also post a bulletproof Mahindra Marksman vehicle near his house to thwart any attackers, the officer said.