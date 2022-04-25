CM Uddhav Thackeray launches National Common Mobility Card
Mumbai: In a significant development for commuters in the city, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Monday introduced the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) which can be used for BEST bus services. Later, the same card can be used for travelling in metro services, suburban trains, buses, cabs, auto-rickshaws and other utilities. BEST will also introduce a premium service, wherein people can book bus seats through a mobile application.
NCMC or common mobility card was launched by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at BEST headquarters on Monday.
BEST is in talks with the Railways, MMRDA to integrate it with suburban train services, metro and monorail services in Mumbai. Besides, it is proposed to be made available for auto and taxis, said BEST officials.
The card will have an automatic fare collection system and the amount will be deducted from the wallet that can be accessed by the passenger through their smartphones.
Speaking at the launch event, Thackery said that BEST will keep progressing and new concepts introduced in Mumbai are being followed everywhere else.
At present, passengers can purchase the card from BEST bus depots.
“We are in discussion with railway authorities on integrating suburban railways and the Mumbai metro. It will be done soon,” said a senior BEST official.
In later stages, after approval has been granted the card can also be used to purchase season railway tickets.
Thackeray also announced that a BEST premium service would be launched soon through which the commuters can book seats through an application. “Passengers will be able to book a bus and the seat on the route that they want to travel on. It will be similar to the app-based cab booking system. We are working on it and the service will be introduced soon,” said Lokesh Chandra, general manager, BEST.
According to BEST officials, some buses will be kept reserved under the premium bus service and passengers will be allowed to book seats through a mobile app. “Nearly 100 buses will be dedicated to premium BEST buses and seats on those can be booked by passengers via mobile app,” said a senior BEST official.
Thackeray also announced that concessions will be given to school students, including those studying in private schools, that travel by BEST buses.
“Currently, students in civic schools can travel by BEST buses for free. Now students in all private schools can travel by buying a pass which will be subsidised,” he said. The monthly pass will cost ₹200 to ₹350.
Underground construction work begins for Agra Metro
Work for the underground section of the first phase of the Agra Metro Corridor began on Monday. The diaphragm wall or D-Wall was formed in the presence of senior officials of UP Metro Rail Corporation. Corridor-I of the Agra Metro Rail Project extends from Taj Mahal East Gate to Sikandara. The underground construction work is being undertaken between Taj Mahal Metro Station and RBS College Metro Station which was inaugurated on Monday.
BMC directs ward officers, private practitioners to monitor Covid-19 clusters
Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation last week directed private general practitioners, municipal dispensaries and assistant commissioners of the 24 wards of Mumbai to keep an eye on Covid-19 cases reported in clusters. Additionally, assistant commissioners have also been asked to carry out contact tracing of up to 15 high-risk contacts and enforce home or institutional quarantine. On Monday, Mumbai reported 45 fresh cases, on Sunday city had reported 73, while 72 people tested positive on Saturday.
BJP, Raj skip all-party meeting on loudspeakers
Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and the Bharatiya Janata Party skipped the all-party meeting convened on Monday by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to reach a consensus on the use of loudspeakers at places of worship after leaders of both parties objected to its use in mosques, holding prayers on loudspeakers at temples across the state to counter the call of the faithful in Islam.
‘Delhi Model’ on display as Punjab CM Mann visits schools, clinics
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann visited schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics of the Delhi government on Monday in a day-long tour organised by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. Punjab education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet and state health minister Vijay Singla and Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha accompanied Maan on his visit to schools and hospitals.
After seven years, Juhu’s Cooper Hospital gets a new college building
Mumbai: Seven years after the first batch of MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) students were admitted to the HBT Medical College attached to the RN Cooper Hospital in Juhu, a swanky new medical college building was inaugurated on Monday. The new building was inaugurated by guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray in presence of industries minister Subhash Desai, transport minister Anil Parab, and mayor Kishori Pednekar among others.
