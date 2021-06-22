CM Uddhav Thackeray takes stock of Covid health infra

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray took a review meeting of the health department, instructing the authorities to beef up health infrastructure to tackle the impending third wave. The state recorded 6,270 new Covid-19 cases and 94 deaths on Monday. Mumbai recorded 518 cases and seven deaths.

Thackeray asked the authorities to chalk out a long-term plan to beef up the health infrastructure as well as ensure adequate liquid oxygen supply. “Due to the Covid-19, we had raised several temporary health units. I have asked the authorities to plan which needs to be made permanent and which health services to be given priority,” said Thackeray. “The health department should have a time-bound programme to increase various health facilities. We should also have a separate budget for increasing primary health facilities and their repairs and focus on getting the right health professionals,” he added.

The CM also asked officials to ensure production of 3,000 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen so that patients are not inconvenienced in the third wave.

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine, Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital, attributed high rate of deaths in rural areas to lack of medical facilities. “Covid-19 provides an excellent opportunity for the government to beef up medical infrastructure across the state. We have excellent facilities in metros like Mumbai and Pune, but rural areas suffer from pathetic healthcare facilities. Many of the Covid-19 deaths could have been avoided if we had good local medical care facilities, as these people had to travel to urban areas and precious time is wasted,” said Shaikh.

On Monday, 154,835 tests were conducted and 13,758 patients recovered. The total number of active patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 124,398. Death toll has now reached 118,313.

There are currently 124,398 active patients across the state, of which Mumbai tops with 18,529 patients followed by Pune with 16,827 active patients.

In terms of fatalities, Pune leads with 16,297 deaths followed by Mumbai with 15,305 deaths.