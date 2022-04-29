CNG costlier by ₹4 in Mumbai, third hike in April
MUMBAI: The prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in the city will increase by ₹4, effective Friday midnight. This will be the third hike by Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) in the month of April. Subsequent to this, the revised rate for CNG will be ₹76/kg. There will be no increase in the price of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Mumbai. Earlier, CNG was priced at ₹72/kg, while domestic PNG is presently available at ₹45.50/Standard Cubic Meter (SCM).
A statement from Mahanagar Gas Limited read, “The cost of regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) which is being blended to offset the shortfall in the availability of domestic gas for CNG and domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) segments, are at historically high levels. This combination has resulted in a significant increase in the cost of gas being procured by MGL. Being a customer-focused company, MGL has always tried to maintain price stability for its customers. However, since the increase in input gas price is significantly high, MGL has decided to progressively recover such increased gas cost.”
Auto rickshaw unions have stated that they will protest outside the MGL on May 17 on the hike. “CNG was forced on us. We should be given the gas at a local rate and not at an international price. We will be protesting outside the MGL office on May 17. Our demands are simple: we should be given CNG at the domestic rate,” said Shashank Rao, president, Mumbai AutorickshawMen’s Union.
Taxi unions have stated that they will join the protest called by the autorickshaw union and have stated they have no choice else than to shut down their taxis. “We have no choice left with us with the constant increase in prices of CNG. We will have to ask the taxi drivers to close operations as we cannot afford CNG anymore. We will join the protest with the autorickshaw drivers,” said AL Quadros, general secretary, Mumbai TaxiMen’s Union.
Thane Traffic Police to recognise Good Samaritans for timely help in road accidents
The Thane Traffic Police have decided to implement the Standard Operating Procedures to recognise a Good Samaritan by rewarding and felicitating the Good Samaritan if he helped save a life in any road accident. According to officials, road accidents claim more than two lakh lives in India alone every year and contributed to the economic loss of approximately 3% of the GDP. Seventeen people die every hour on Indian roads.
Inflation not restricted to Maharashtra alone, says Supriya Sule says during her visit to Thane
NCP leader Supriya Sule said on Friday in Thane that the Centre was misusing the central agencies and what happened with Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik was unjust. Sule also said that inflation needs to be the focus for the country now. Sule was asked about the various issues that the State Government has faced in recent times. She insisted that inflation is a big issue that needs to be looked into.
Vashi residents complain against rising electricity bills despite meters not functioning
Navi Mumbai residents continue to voice their grievances with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited over its alleged failure to provide services against the steep bills being levied. “In my society, there are many meters that have long stopped working. Even the few that are functioning, their calibration is extremely doubtful because these are almost 25 years old and have never once been serviced by MSEDCL,” said Vashi Sector 9 resident, Rohit Malhotra, 50.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to provide SOPS to builders to prevent air pollution
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will soon provide the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to Navi Mumbai builders' fraternity to prevent air pollution while undertaking any form of construction work in the city. To address the issue of air pollution caused by the development and construction work, the civic administration conducted a workshop with city builders and developers on Thursday. The workshop focussed on the means to achieve sustainable construction Air Quality and construction practices.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation spends ₹127Cr for public health care during Covid pandemic
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has, till now, spent around ₹127Cr during the pandemic for providing health care to the public. Out of this amount, ₹51.10Cr was for hospital rents. Besides the hospital rent, the total of ₹127Cr includes medicine, pathology, surgicals, equipment, bio-medical waste, medical gas, linen, laundry, radio and sonography and Covid staff salary. “Except for the rents, everything else was paid while rendering the service,” nMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar said.
