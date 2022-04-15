'1.5 days supply...': Maharashtra minister flags potential coal, power crisis
Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut on Friday claimed the state was grappling with coal and power crisis. “Some plants in Maharashtra are left with 1.5-days of coal, some with 3 days & some others with 6 days of coal. The state government is working to resolve power crisis. The water resources minister has been asked to supply water for hydroelectricity generation,” Raut told news agency ANI.
Maintaining that coal, water and gas supply was needed to resolve the load-shedding in Maharashtra, the minister said," Koyna Dam is left with 17 thousand million cubic feet of water (TMC). One TMC is needed every day to generate electricity. If load-shedding has to be resolved then coal, water and gas are needed. As per the contract with the Centre, they're entitled to make APM gas available to the state government."
The minister claimed that the Centre had not provided the state with the necessary APM gas. “Maharashtra Govt has to provide ₹2200 crores to the Centre. The union government asked us to pay the money first and only then will they provide us with coal,” Raut said in Nagpur.
Earlier, Hindustan Times reported that the power supply in Maharashtra may improve marginally from mid-May after the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MahaGenco) imports 20 lakh metric tonnes of coal from abroad.
Facing a gap of 2,500 MW-3,000 MW, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has now started load shedding or power cuts. According to reports, the power demand in Maharashtra has risen to a record 28,000 MW, while the MSEDCL is servicing a demand of around 24,800 MW.
The Centre has said that the coal supply to electricity generating plants increased by 24.5 per cent to 677.67 million tonnes in the financial year 2021-22, as compared to the previous fiscal, news agency PTI reported.
The data showed that the supply of coal to power utilities stood at 544.07 MT in FY21, which was less than 567.25 MT recorded in FY20.
-
Maharashtra logs 69 fresh Covid cases, 1 death; Mumbai sees 44 new infections
Maharashtra reported 69 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, which means that for the first time after three days, less than 100 people in the state tested positive in a single day. With this, its cumulative infection tally has risen to 7,875,620, including 113, 124 and 103 fresh infections on April 12, 13 and 14, respectively.
-
'Mamata Banerjee must apologise, quit': BJP ups ante in Nadia rape case
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday hit out at Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on the teen girl who died in the state's in Nadia district hours after she was allegedly gang raped. The opposition BJP demanded her resignation from the top post. The BJP's Bengal unit chief Sukanta Majumdar called for a case against Mamata Banerjee.
-
78 deaths, 65 injuries reported at Kalyan railway station in first quarter of 2022
In the first three months of 2022, 78 deaths have occurred in Kalyan railway station premises because of various accidents. Sixty five others have been injured in the same period. Out of these, 16 railway commuters have died while 27 suffered injuries after falling from moving trains while 40 commuters have also died while trespassing near the Kalyan station premises.
-
SSLC exam results date announced; a record number of students were absent
After having set out the answer booklet for this year's Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations, the results date has been set by the Higher Education Board for next month. After releasing the answer key on April 12, the board said evaluation of the papers will take till April 21 and the results will most likely be announced on May 12. Alarmingly, this year's exams saw a record number of absent students.
-
Star Air launches the first non-stop flight between Belagavi and Nagpur
On April 16, Star Air, the aviation arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group will operate the first direct flight between Belagavi and Nagpur under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN. With no prior direct flights between the two cities, Star Air will become the first airline in the history of Indian aviation to achieve this remarkable feat. Star Air will operate twice a week between Belagavi and Nagpur on Tuesday and Saturday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics