Coastal Road exit plan at Nepean Sea Road declined

The idea of an additional exit on the Coastal Road stretch at Nepean Sea Road has hit a roadblock, as the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), through whose land the exit was planned, has refused access to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Mumbai, India – 20, Feb 2025: MSRDC plot where the exit of the additional coastal road exit is proposed, next to Priyadarshini Garden, Nepean Road, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Feb 22, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

This was confirmed by municipal commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani. He told HT: “While a formal response from MSRDC is awaited, they have informed us orally that it is not possible.” Anilkumar Gaikwad, managing director of MSRDC, said, “We told BMC a few months ago that it would not be possible to allow the Coastal Road exit through our land, as it is meant for other uses.”

An official from the Coastal Road department corroborated this, saying, they had received communication MSRDC earlier this week. “However, having sent the request, BMC was waiting for a positive turn of events so that it could appoint AECOM (the infra company the civic body has hired as a consultant for the project) to conduct a feasibility study for the additional exit.”

In September 2024, on facing an influx of traffic in the narrow roads of their neighbourhood, due to the newly opened Coastal Road interchange at Amarsons, Breach Candy residents had petitioned to BMC for an additional exit at Nepean Sea Road. It has over 2,500+ signatures. In January 2025, BMC wrote to MSRDC, asking the body if the land near their office in Nepean Sea Road can be accessed for the exit.

Additional municipal commissioner, Amit Saini, remained unwavered, as he said, “Although MSRDC has refused us the use of the land, we will have another discussion with them, following which we will plan the next course of action.”

If MSRDC sticks to its position, the plan for a route for the additional exit may remain a dream. The official from the Coastal Road department said, “The reason why the exit was not planned in the first place, is because of the absence of public land. If it had to be planned, BMC would have had to face land acquisition hurdles.”

Residents however are undeterred by this development. MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who backed their demand during the Assembly election in 2024, said: “The Nepean Sea Road exit is in public interest, so we will keep pushing for it.”

A core member of the Breach Candy Residents Association said, “We are not going to give up, as it is an absolute necessity. We will think this through and come up with the next plan of action.”