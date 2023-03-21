Coastal Road work: Traffic restrictions on Marine Drive soon

MUMBAI: Vehicular traffic arrangement will change on NS Road (Marine Drive) as the Coastal Road construction is set to begin with storm water drain-related work on the south-bound stretch of the road. HT Image

The traffic police said that although diversions have been put in place, motorists can expect congestion in the area in peak hours.

An advisory issued by the traffic police stated that storm water drainage outfall work will be carried out on the south-bound arm of Marine Drive between Taraporewala Aquarium and Islam Gymkhana. The work is expected to be completed in five months.

The existing south-bound traffic on Marine Drive will be routed through the service road running parallel along the Islam Gymkhana. As backlogs are likely, the police have appealed to south-bound motorists to avoid using Marine Drive stretch for the next five months.

Alternate route

Motorists intending to travel to south Mumbai to access Nariman Point, Colaba, Churchgate areas are advised to use MK Road.

1) Kemps Corner, Nana Chowk, Opera House, Saifee Hospital, Marine Lines station, Churchgate Junction, Godrej Junction and further.

2) Peddar Road, RTI junction, Cecil Junction, Sukh Sagar Junction, Opera House, Saifee Hospital, Marine lines station, Churchgate Junction, Godrej Junction and further.

3) Walkeshwar, Wilson College, Chowpatty, Opera House, Saifee Hospital, Marine lines station, Churchgate Junction, Godrej Junction and further.