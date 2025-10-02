Edit Profile
    Cocaine worth ₹30 crore seized at Mumbai airport, three held

    Acting on a tip-off, the Customs officials intercepted the two passengers after they landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and recovered the drug

    Published on: Oct 2, 2025 6:20 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    MUMBAI: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials on Wednesday seized nearly 3 kg of cocaine from two passengers arriving from Bangkok. The two passengers, along with the recipient of the consignment, have been arrested.

    Acting on a tip-off, the Customs officials intercepted the two passengers after they landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and recovered 2.996 kg of cocaine, valued at around 30 crore, concealed inside their checked-in luggage.

    During interrogation, the duo disclosed the identity of the person meant to receive the drugs, leading to his arrest soon after.

    All three have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

