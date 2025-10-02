MUMBAI: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials on Wednesday seized nearly 3 kg of cocaine from two passengers arriving from Bangkok. The two passengers, along with the recipient of the consignment, have been arrested. Cocaine worth ₹30 crore seized at Mumbai airport, three held

Acting on a tip-off, the Customs officials intercepted the two passengers after they landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and recovered 2.996 kg of cocaine, valued at around ₹30 crore, concealed inside their checked-in luggage.

During interrogation, the duo disclosed the identity of the person meant to receive the drugs, leading to his arrest soon after.

All three have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.