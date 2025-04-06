Colaba residents supported by MP, MLA in opposition to Radio Club jetty

MUMBAI: Over 300 Colaba residents, dressed in black, on Saturday came together at a public meeting at Arthur Bunder Road near Radio Club to oppose the Colaba Jetty project. The residents, along with environmentalists and heritage conservationists, are concerned that the project, a huge two-acre structure into the sea, will harm the heritage area and exacerbate hawker encroachment and traffic congestion. They have started an online petition which has already got over 3,000 signatures. Mumbai, India - April 5, 2025: MLA Rahul Naevekar addressing residents of Colaba, gathered to oppose proposed construction of a passenger/VVIP jetty between the Radio Club, near Gateway Of India in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Colaba MLA Rahul Narwekar, who, along with former corporator Makrand Narwekar, was at the meeting, said he stood with the residents. “We are making efforts to address the issues raised,” he said. “We are pursuing the demand to shift the jetty to another location and will continue to make all possible efforts at the government level.”

Makrand Narwekar said the jetty would hinder the panoramic view of the Gateway of India. “Also, the last promenade available to citizens will become inaccessible due to the jetty,” he said. “Therefore, we are with the residents.”

Local resident Pervez Cooper said that their local MP Arvind Sawant had also backed the demand of relocation. “We have sought a meeting with ports Minister Nitesh Rane, which Rahul Narwekar has assured us he will arrange,” he said. “Rane must hold a larger meeting with Colaba residents and hear them out.” The residents also have the support of the fishermen’s community of Sassoon Dock.

Resident Rick Lobo said that since there would in all likelihood be a harbour for VIPs, the security restrictions would worsen the traffic situation. Imran Mesiwala, another resident, added that since the jetty would require demolishing the seafront wall, it would affect the promenade. “Very few places in the city are walkable,” he said. “We should sustain them, since we are not building new ones.”

The project was cleared by the state government earlier this year, and ₹229 crore was allocated for the construction. All the politicians, however, pleaded ignorance and said they had not been taken into confidence by the authorities before work orders were issued. “We were not aware of the implementation of the project,” said Narwekar. “But we understand the damage it will do to the locality and will oppose it with all our might.”

Currently, fisheries and ports minister Nitish Rane has ordered work to be stopped till April 10. The residents, however, fear that this is only a temporary halt till all the permissions are in place.