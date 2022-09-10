College principal faces arrest for casteist remarks
The complainant, according to the police, is a student of Government College of Education and belongs to the Warli tribe
Mumbai The 27-year-old principal of the Government College of Education in Mumbai will have to face arrest for insulting a student belonging to a scheduled tribe in the classroom, as the sessions court rejected her anticipatory bail plea observing that her remarks were meant to insult the student in public.
The complainant, according to the police, is a student of Government College of Education and belongs to the Warli tribe.
According to the prosecution, on July 24, when the class was in progress, the principal of the college Urmila Atul Paralikar visited the class and passed remarks over the complainant’s handwriting. She asked, “Whether she is Adivasi, whether teachers at her village deliver lectures in this fashion?”
The principal purportedly told him that tomorrow when he becomes a teacher, whether he will be delivering lectures to students in “your” Adivasi language.
The complainant claimed that this was humiliating and certain other students from the class room were also humiliated in a similar manner on the basis of their caste lines in front of the entire classroom.
It is further the case of prosecution that the applicant sent link of “masturbation is healthy, sex before marriage is unhealthy” to humiliate the students studying in first and second year of the BEd course. It was claimed that the students were rated based on the said survey pertaining to the link and the students who scored less were called by the principal for explanation.
In another instance, the complainant claimed that on August 4, 2022, the complainant along with her friends visited the cabin of the applicant requesting her to change the uniform from jeans to leggings and kurti. However, the applicant/accused refused to do so and also passed some embarrassing comments about the complainant.
The principal in her defence claimed that “it was mere conversation between the teacher and a student in order to bring discipline. The allegations of providing a link for sex education was part of education curriculum for sex education for boys and girls known as psychological counselling.”
However, the court noted that the remark was in the classroom and in the presence of other students. Thus, the same remark is in public view. The words of remark clearly show that they were used intentionally to humiliate the informant, she being the member of the Scheduled Tribe (ST).
-
Fraudsters dupe Pune’s Serum Institute of ₹1 crore by asking for money transfer in CEO’s name
Fraudsters allegedly duped vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India of more than ₹1 crore by sending messages in the name of its Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla and asking for transfer of money, police officials said on Saturday. A First Information Report (FIR) for cheating and offences under the Information Technology Act has been registered against unidentified persons,” said senior inspector Pratap Mankar. Investigation was going on, said inspector Mankar.
-
Delhi govt mulls RWA like bodies for city’s slums
Deputy chief minister Manish Siodia on Saturday said that the Delhi government will investigate the demands and suggestions on forming the Basti Vikas Samitis for community centred initiatives in the city's slums. He was speaking at a 'national consultation on community led management of bastis in Delhi', orgnaised at the city government's slum management agency, the Urban Shelter Improvement Board. They all shared their experiences in making life better for the slum dwellers.
-
Rainfall to increase, monsoon withdrawal over Maharashtra will take time, says IMD
As per the India Meteorological Department, rainfall activity over Maharashtra is likely to increase from September 10 till September 14. The met department noted that the withdrawal of monsoon is not likely till September 14. The weather department noted that at present there are multiple systems that are active over the country. As these systems are active now, the monsoon over Maharashtra is likely to remain active from September 11.
-
Lumpy skin disease: 173 cases reported in Delhi, no deaths so far
At least 173 cases of lumpy skin disease have been found among cattle in Delhi, mostly in the southwest district, but no death has been reported so far, authorities said Saturday. This is the first time the Delhi government has reported cases of lumpy skin disease in the city. A senior official said the first case was detected around eight to 10 days ago and "no death has been reported so far".
-
At least 20 die during Ganesh idols immersion across Maharashtra
At least 20 lives were lost across Maharashtra in Ganesh idol immersion-related incidents, the state police said. Ganesh Chaturthi celebration that began on August 31 came to an end on Friday. Among the deceased were 14 people who died by drowning. In Ahmednagar district, two persons drowned in separate incidents. Two persons drowned in a pond in Yavatmal district, while two others lost their lives in north Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics