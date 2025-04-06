College student dies in accident at Saki Naka

MUMBAI: An 18-year-old college student died while his friend was injured after the scooter they were riding on was hit by a truck from behind at the Saki Naka junction in Andheri (East) late Thursday night. The police have registered a case against the truck driver, identified as Mohammad Ashfaq Mohammed Hanif Shaikh, 37, a resident of Vasai. (Shutterstock)

The deceased was identified as Rehan Shakir Khan, who was riding the two-wheeler, while his friend Usman Khan, was riding pillion. According to the police, after taking a turn at the Saki Naka junction, a truck coming from behind knocked into their vehicle. Both came under the truck and were dragged by the heavy vehicle for a few metres. While Rehan succumbed to his injuries, Usman escaped with minor injuries.

The police said that Rehan, 18, was a class 12 student at Bhatia College and stayed with his father and four siblings. His father is a tailor by profession.