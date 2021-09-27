Collision between oil tanker and container truck causes massive traffic jam at Thane’s Ghodbunder Road

An accident involving multiple vehicles on Thane’s busy Ghodbunder Road caused a massive traffic jam which began late on Sunday night and stretched out well into Monday morning, officials said.

According to officials, a collision occurred between an oil tanker and a container truck near the Gaimukh Octroi checkpost on the Ghodbunder road at around 10.22 pm on Sunday. The impact of the collision caused the container truck to skid over to the opposite lane and turn over on its side, blocking most of the lane, while the oil tanker, too, careened out of control and spilt its cargo. Meanwhile, three cars were also hit, but their occupants were rescued safely and no fatalities were reported.

“The spot where the accident occurred is on an uphill slope and traffic is anyway slow-moving there. The accident caused all the traffic to come to a standstill. We first had to arrange for a Hydra vehicle so that the container truck could be removed, which took several hours. Further, the oil spilt on the road made it impossible to navigate safely and mud was poured on it,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vinaykumar Rathod, Thane Police said.

He added that the process of pouring mud was completed around 8 am on Monday and traffic started moving slowly thereafter. However, the heavy backlog that has accumulated over the entire night will still take some more time to clear.