Navi Mumbai: The Uran police in Navi Mumbai are searching for a man involved in a hit-and-run incident that claimed the lives of a couple and left their daughter injured. The incident occurred near Uran Railway Station on Saturday, close to midnight, when a speeding Creta car collided with a scooty travelling in the opposite direction. Collision in Navi Mumbai leaves couple dead, daughter injured

The impact of the crash was such that Pavitra Baral, 40, and his wife Rashmita, 37, died on the spot while their three-year-old daughter Pari, received serious injuries. Their three-year-old is currently receiving medical treatment.

Atul Chauhan, a constable from the Railway Police Force (RPF), was present at the time of the incident. When Chauhan saw the car driver attempting to flee, he intervened to stop him. However, the driver responded by verbally abusing Chauhan and angrily demanded that he “remove the bodies from the way.” Subsequently, the driver abandoned his damaged vehicle and fled the scene.

“The deceased hailed from Bori Pakhadi village in Uran taluka, while the accused, identified as Jai Chandrahas Gharat, also lives in Uran Taluka. Currently, he is not present at his residence, and our team is searching for him. We cannot confirm whether he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident,” said senior police inspector Satish Nikam from Uran Police Station.

Chauhan reported the incident and became the complainant in the case. A case has been registered against Gharat under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), 353 (preventing a public servant from performing their duty), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by endangering life), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by endangering life), along with relevant sections from the Motor Vehicle Act.