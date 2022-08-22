Commuters threaten to go on protest if overcrowding issue at Kalwa station is not resolved
Following daily ordeals faced by the commuters at Kalwa railway station due to overcrowding, the commuters, on Monday, warned the railway authorities of carrying out protest if a permanent solution is not made
“This is the situation at Kalwa railway station most of the days due to overcrowding. One cannot board a train without risking his life. Many died hanging on the doors. We have no other option than to protest,” said Lokesh Chavan, 36, a commuter.
Former cabinet minister Jitendra Avhad said, “On Monday morning again, there was a protest-like situation at Kalwa station. People gathered expressing their ordeals. If the railway authorities do not look into this matter, the situation will go out of hand. There are several demands by the passengers’ association that need to be addressed.”
“I had a word with the commuters and somehow managed to convince them. However, tomorrow there is no guarantee as commuters are irked with the daily struggle to travel from Kalwa station,” he added.
There has been a demand for a home platform and halt of fast trains at Kalwa station to ease overcrowding. At least 3.5 lakh commuters travel from Kalwa station. Commuters have been pressing for these demands for the last 15 years.
“One thing we have been highlighting all these days is for fast trains to halt at Kalwa station since there is a dedicated fast train line now. Also, the railways can introduce starting trains from Diva as there is a home platform there. Trains starting at Diva will halt at Kalwa and bring relief to commuters. The railways have not given any positive feedback. We will keep trying,” said Amol Kadam, Thane station consultation committee member and a member of Mumbai Pravasi Sanghatana.
“There will come a day when most of the commuters will get on the tracks and protest. It’s not easy to deal with overcrowded trains on a daily basis. Commuters end up fighting among themselves. It’s a mental as well as physical torture for us. The railways should take it seriously or we will protest,” said Sunil Chaudhari, 38, a commuter.
An officer from Central Railway said, “In February, 36 suburban trains were added. The railways keep on improving its services. We cannot build a home platform everywhere. We keep discussing the issue with the passenger association and try resolving whatever is technically possible.”
Results of 1,200 TET 2013 candidates scrutinised: MSCE
One thousand-and-two hundred (1,200) candidates from 2013 have come clean following scrutiny of their teachers' eligibility test results by Maharashtra State Council of Examination officials. MSCE officials began scrutiny of the results of 7,500 candidates who appeared for the TET 2013, out of which 1,200 candidates have come clean. MSCE chairman, Sharad Gosavi, said that scrutiny of all results since 2013 is underway.
No sanitary pad disposal mechanism in CSIR institutes: PhD student tells minister
PUNE A female research scholar from the National Chemical Laboratory, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, on Sunday raised the issue of the absence of a sanitary pad disposal mechanism in research institutes. The PhD student in question, Minal Bhalerao, during an interaction with union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday flagged the lack of a proper sanitary pad disposal mechanism in several institutes of the CSIR. Bhalerao asked during the interaction with the minister.
Pune: Man forces wife to bathe naked in public during black magic ritual to conceive male child, four people arrested
A 38-year-old city-based businessman forced his wife to bathe naked in public under Maleshwar waterfall in Ratnagiri district, as part of a black magic ritual initiated by a godman who assured them that it would result in her giving birth to a male child. Four people including the man, his father (64), mother (62) and the godman have been arrested.
Two civilians injured as terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF bunker in Kashmir
SrinagarTwo civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force bunker in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. The incident took place at 8:50pm near Sangam market in the south Kashmir district's Bijbehara area, they said. As the grenade exploded, the two civilians sustained minor splinter injuries, the officials said. The injured were discharged from the hospital after first aid, they said.
Ludhiana | Just 3 railway police personnel deputed to nab 427 proclaimed offenders
While Ludhiana railway police has the maximum number of proclaimed offenders (POs) in the state, mere three men have been deputed here to nab 427 absconders— registered in the records of Government Railway Police, Ludhiana. GRP, however, has around 730 POs across Punjab. In Ludhiana, after the retirement of two cops in the PO wing, no staff was added for three months, hindering the work efficiency.
