MUMBAI: Great White Global, manufacturer of electrical accessories and circuit protection systems, has purchased two sprawling apartments at Oberoi Three Sixty West in Worli for ₹225.11 crore. Company buys 2 apartments in Worli for ₹ 225 cr

Each apartment measures 8,041 sq ft and comes with 10 parking spaces. Property transaction documents available on IndexTap, a proptech platform for real estate data, show the deal was registered on October 24 at ₹112.55 crore per apartment. The luxury apartments are on the 52nd and 56th floors of Tower B.

Great White Global is part of the Anchor group, a leading manufacturer of electrical switches, and has its corporate office in Lower Parel.

The company’s new address at the uber luxury residential project in Worli is also home to Welspun Group’s Chairman B K Goenka, Sajjan India Group’s Madhav Prasad Agarwal, WestBridge Capital’s Co-Founder Sumir Chadha, Everest Masala Group’s Vadilal Shah, decor brand Maison SIA’s Founder Vratika Gupta, D Mart’s Promoter Radhakishan Damani, among others.