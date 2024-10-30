Menu Explore
Company buys 2 apartments in Worli for 225 cr

ByAteeq Shaikh
Oct 30, 2024 07:38 AM IST

Great White Global buys two luxury apartments in Worli for ₹225.11 crore, each 8,041 sq ft, with 10 parking spaces, registered on October 24.

MUMBAI: Great White Global, manufacturer of electrical accessories and circuit protection systems, has purchased two sprawling apartments at Oberoi Three Sixty West in Worli for 225.11 crore.

Each apartment measures 8,041 sq ft and comes with 10 parking spaces. Property transaction documents available on IndexTap, a proptech platform for real estate data, show the deal was registered on October 24 at 112.55 crore per apartment. The luxury apartments are on the 52nd and 56th floors of Tower B.

Great White Global is part of the Anchor group, a leading manufacturer of electrical switches, and has its corporate office in Lower Parel.

The company’s new address at the uber luxury residential project in Worli is also home to Welspun Group’s Chairman B K Goenka, Sajjan India Group’s Madhav Prasad Agarwal, WestBridge Capital’s Co-Founder Sumir Chadha, Everest Masala Group’s Vadilal Shah, decor brand Maison SIA’s Founder Vratika Gupta, D Mart’s Promoter Radhakishan Damani, among others.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
