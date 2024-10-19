MUMBAI: The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday proposed the formation of a committee comprising medical experts to conduct surprise inspections at the hospitals run by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), emphasising that these checks would help assess whether proper medical practices are being followed at the facility. Conduct surprise inspections at BMC hospitals to assess medical services: HC

The court was hearing a petition concerning the deaths of a mother and her newborn at a civic hospital. The division bench of justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chauhan was deliberating on a plea filed by Khusruddin Ansari, the husband of the deceased, Shaheedunissa Ansari. The 34-year-old petitioner approached the court after both his wife and their newborn tragically lost their lives following complications during childbirth at a Bhandup maternity home.

He alleged that the facility had failed to provide timely access to the deceased’s medical records, prompting legal action. According to his petition, Shaheedunissa was admitted to the Sushma Swaraj Maternity Home on April 29, 2024, for the delivery of her first child. The newborn was declared dead shortly after birth at 11pm. Due to her deteriorating condition, Shaheedunissa was transferred to the Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital in Sion, where she was pronounced dead the following afternoon on April 30.

His counsel claimed that the maternity home lacked essential medical infrastructure and that the delivery was conducted using mobile flashlights due to an electricity outage. It was further alleged that the facility had not maintained a functional generator since 2022, compounding the critical situation.

However, the defence argued that the hospital’s infrastructure was adequate and that the power outage occurred only after the medical procedure had concluded. They maintained that the absence of electricity did not impact the delivery.

During Friday’s proceedings, the judges expressed the need for an independent committee of medical professionals to conduct unannounced inspections at BMC-run hospitals. It emphasised that such inspections would offer an objective understanding of operational conditions and ensure compliance with medical guidelines.

The court noted that the proposed inspections aim to ensure that municipal hospitals adhere to prescribed healthcare protocols, safeguarding patient welfare and maintaining medical standards.