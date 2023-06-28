Confusion abounds as students fear medical admissions may be delayed

Mumbai: As the National Medical Commission (NMC) is yet to finalise the admission process for the medical undergraduate programme, students, and parents of those, who have cleared the National Eligibility and Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) fear admissions may be delayed. HT Image

These parents are demanding that the government proceed as per the rules and regulations, as soon as possible. The students and parents said the two main areas of contention are guidelines for centralised counselling are yet to be published and there is a lack of clarity in the passing criteria in the physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) group.

On June 2, the NMC published the Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 (GMER-23) for introducing a new admission process for medical education. As per the GMER-23 regulations, for candidates aspiring for MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses, the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) will publish guidelines for conducting counselling, and the designated authorities will submit the final list of students to the UGMEB within one week of its completion.

“After completing 15 days of declaration of the NEET UG result, we are still waiting for further guidelines from the government. Due to the lack of clarity in the policy, time of the students is being wasted,” said Girish Wadalkar, the father of a student who cleared NEET UG this year.

While welcoming the centralised counselling session, Sudha Shenoy, an activist, said, “After Covid-19 pandemic, this is the first year when the NEET exams are conducted on time, and the results are also out on May 13.

“But now, because of this delay, students will suffer. We do not understand why all the policymakers are bringing changes to the policy at the eleventh hour. They had a whole year to do so. Every year, for some reason, there are delays in admission,” said Shenoy.

Students are also confused about the passing criteria in the physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) group. “As per the previous rule, students need to clear the NEET examination and should get a minimum of 50% marks in the PCB group to get admission in any medical college in the country. In recent regulations, the NMC announced relaxation in PCB marks, but until we receive final brochures, we do not know the final eligibility criteria,” said Shenoy.

Class improvement examinations by various education boards will be happening in the month of July. “As I have got less than 50% in marks in PCB and cleared NEET 2024, I am a little confused about whether I am eligible for admission, or whether I should appear for the class improvement examination,” said Yash Singh.

As per sources, the central medical education department is asking all state medical education secretaries for their opinion on the new policy.

Raising concern about the process, Pravin Shingare, former director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), said, “This is not the right time to get an opinion from the state. The central government should announce the admission process as soon as possible and allow the state to go on with the admission for this year or give guidelines to the state for the process and implement new policy from the next academic year with the help of all stake holders.”

BOX

Question-paper pattern of NEXT:

On Tuesday, the NMC announced question-paper pattern and subject-wise marks distribution of the National Exit Test (NEXT) exam.

*This exam for MBBS will be a single window exit exam which will replace NEET-PG, NI-CET (AIIMS, PGI, JIPMER, NIMHANS) & MCI Screening Exam. This will be implemented from December 2023.

*The qualifying cut-off for NEXT-1 exam will be 50%. Thus, if a student scores 50% (NOT percentile) in NEXT-1, the student will be considered as passed in NEXT-1 and will be eligible to start internship.

*The score obtained in NEXT-1 will be considered in allocating PG seats after internship. The score of the NEXT-1 exam will be valid for three years for the purpose of PG Entrance ranking.

*So, after completion of internship, a student can apply for PG with the same NEXT-1 score within three years of appearing NEXT-1 exam. Thus, NEXT-1 will be a qualifying as well as competitive exam.

