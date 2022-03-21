Congress, NCP concerned by PM’s apparent lack of sleep
Mumbai Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Chandrakant Patil’s statement that prime minister Narendra Modi sleeps only for two hours a day has invited criticism from Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.
In a public programme on Saturday, Patil said that Modi has been relentlessly working for the people of the country for 22 hours and added that he is trying to work out a way to stay awake throughout the day without any sleep. “He wants to use each of his minutes in the interest of the people. He keeps all his ministers on their toes,” he said.
Claiming it’s a sign of ‘abnormality’, Congress criticised Patil and said, “If there is any truth in Patil’s words, then it is a matter of serious concern. It is a type of mental illness, which may lead to insomnia and needs immediate attention. Even in Bhagavad Geeta, one of the shlokas said that someone with a sleep disorder cannot become a yogi,” said Sachin Sawant, general secretary, Maharashtra Congress.
Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Clyde Crasto has tweeted, “Respected Modiji, Patilji says, ‘PM Modi sleeps for two hours and is now trying to not sleep at all.’ Sir, is what Patil ji saying true? Can a man stay sleepless? I don’t think it is possible. Sir, these people are spoiling your name.(sic)”
