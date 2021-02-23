Congress seeks probe into BJP’s role in MP Mohan Delkar’s death
The Congress has demanded an investigation into the role of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the death of Mohan Sanjibhai Delkar, the seven-time Parliament member from Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Delkar was found dead in a South Mumbai hotel on Monday.
Congress leader Sachin Sawant said he will meet home minister Anil Deshmukh and demand the investigation even as the BJP called it absurd.
Also Read | Suspect in rape case that ousted a CM finally held
Sawant, in a tweet on Tuesday, said, “Will soon call on Hon’ble HM Maharashtra @AnilDeshmukNCP with a demand to investigate the role of BJP in the death of Dadra Nagar Haveli MP Mohanbhai Delkar.”
Sawant said he will meet Deshmukh on Tuesday or Wednesday. He added the case is more serious. “He was a seven-time MP and looking at his personality, he would not have taken this extreme step without any compelling reason. He believably was under tremendous pressure and it has been referred to in his suicide note...”
A preliminary police probe indicated Delkar died by suicide.
Aam Admi Party’s Preeti Menon tweeted that sources “claim his suicide notes cites harassment from the bureaucracy. India needs widespread bureaucratic reforms. And all UTs [Union Territories] need complete democracy, they are heaven for arrogant officers.”
BJP leader Madhu Chavan said it is absurd that the Congress is linking BJP with the unfortunate death. “Let the police investigate the case and the seven-page suicide note left behind by the deceased and the truth will come to the fore. It is the sick mindset of Congress, out of which they have been naming BJP for no reason.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress seeks probe into BJP’s role in MP Mohan Delkar’s death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet BMC officials amid spike in Covid cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gangster Ravi Pujari likely to be produced in Mumbai court today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha: Cause not clear
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four in Mumbai arrested with drugs worth ₹60 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai cyber police bust major online racket that duped 250K people nationwide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai’s St George Hospital concludes trial for Sputnik V vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Time to reactivate all quarantine centres: Mumbai civic body chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹15 crore worth mobile phones, watches, gold seized by Mumbai Customs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police arrest 6 school drop-outs for duping 450 job aspirants across India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai for first time in 11 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachiin Joshi remanded in judicial custody in ₹87-crore money laundering case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minor electrocuted at Airoli near Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indrani Mukerjea has no severe ailments: Prison authorities to Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops watching those spreading lockdown rumours: Maha home minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox