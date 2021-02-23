Congress seeks probe into BJP’s role in MP Mohan Delkar’s death

The Congress has demanded an investigation into the role of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the death of Mohan Sanjibhai Delkar, the seven-time Parliament member from Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Delkar was found dead in a South Mumbai hotel on Monday.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant said he will meet home minister Anil Deshmukh and demand the investigation even as the BJP called it absurd.

Sawant, in a tweet on Tuesday, said, “Will soon call on Hon’ble HM Maharashtra @AnilDeshmukNCP with a demand to investigate the role of BJP in the death of Dadra Nagar Haveli MP Mohanbhai Delkar.”

Sawant said he will meet Deshmukh on Tuesday or Wednesday. He added the case is more serious. “He was a seven-time MP and looking at his personality, he would not have taken this extreme step without any compelling reason. He believably was under tremendous pressure and it has been referred to in his suicide note...”

A preliminary police probe indicated Delkar died by suicide.

Aam Admi Party’s Preeti Menon tweeted that sources “claim his suicide notes cites harassment from the bureaucracy. India needs widespread bureaucratic reforms. And all UTs [Union Territories] need complete democracy, they are heaven for arrogant officers.”

BJP leader Madhu Chavan said it is absurd that the Congress is linking BJP with the unfortunate death. “Let the police investigate the case and the seven-page suicide note left behind by the deceased and the truth will come to the fore. It is the sick mindset of Congress, out of which they have been naming BJP for no reason.”