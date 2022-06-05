Congress threatens to take up BMC ward reservation issue with its national leadership
Mumbai: Congress has once again raked up the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward reservation issue by warning its MVA ally Shiv Sena that the Mumbai unit will take up the matter with the party’s central leadership. Former union minister and Congress leader Milind Deora has said that the political alliances cannot be “one-sided.”
Congress is upset as 21 of the 29 seats held by the party in the BMC have now been reserved for women. Congress corporators held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the issue and sought the intervention of the party leadership in the matter.
The city unit of Congress has threatened to approach the court if their concerns were not addressed by the BMC administration. The Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) has also warned the Shiv Sena against taking the party “for granted” and said it would contest the civic polls due later this year alone and not as part of the larger Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
Congress is a junior partner in the MVA headed by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) being its other constituent.
“The greatest casualty of @mybmc’s ward reservation has been @INCIndia, despite being being an MVA ally. Political alliances cannot be one-sided. I will raise this issue on behalf of our Municipal Councillors with the party’s leadership (sic),” tweeted Deora, while tagging senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
“This is not a co-incidence… It may not be an exaggeration to claim that the Shiv Sena may be trying to trouble the Congress by reserving these wards,” Bhai Jagtap, president of MRCC, had charged earlier while referring to 21 of the party’s corporators in the outgoing house losing their seats. He had also called the reservation process “biased and prejudiced.”
However, this charge has been denied by BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, who has asserted that the lottery for the reservation of seats was carried out in a transparent manner. “There were more than two thousand people present in the auditorium during the lottery, the tokens for the lottery were made using A-4 sized paper and were drawn by children from municipal schools and each paper was displayed to the audience and media after they were taken out from the box. This was the best possible transparent method that was followed during the lottery,” Chahal had told HT.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
