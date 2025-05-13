Menu Explore
Constable falls between train, platform, gets dragged by train to death

ByVinay Dalvi
May 13, 2025 07:50 AM IST

MUMBAI: Police constable Dilip Ahiwale, 51, died after falling between a train and platform at CSMT station. He was on his way to visit family.

MUMBAI: A 51-year-old police constable died on Monday after falling in the gap between a train and a platform at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station and being dragged by the train.

The deceased, Dilip Somnath Ahiwale
The deceased, Dilip Somnath Ahiwale

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter.

The deceased constable was identified as Dilip Somnath Ahiwale, 51. He was attached to the DB Marg police station. After working on Sunday night, Ahiwale was on his way to visit his family in Solapur on Monday, which was his weekly off, when the accident occurred, said a police officer.

Around 5.30am on Monday, he was heading to catch a train on platform number 10. He tried to board as it was still entering the CSMT station so that he could get a seat. However, he lost his balance and fell in the gap between the train and the platform,” said the police officer.

The train dragged Ahiwale after he fell, causing injuries to his waist. He was rushed to the St. George’s Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. After post-mortem, his body was sent to his family in Solapur for the last rites, said the police officer.

Ahiwale is survived by four daughters and a 15-year-old son.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
Constable falls between train, platform, gets dragged by train to death
