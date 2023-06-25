MUMBAI: A police constable saved two children from drowning at Juhu beach on Friday evening. Constable saves two kids from drowning at Juhu beach

The 10-year-old and 7-year-old boys had run away from their homes on Thursday. They stayed at Bandra station for a day before reaching Juhu Chowpatty on Friday.

The boys were playing in the water in a low-lying area of Juhu Koliwada around 6pm. Soon, some locals saw the kids drowning and alerted the policemen on duty at the beach.

Constable Vishnu Bele of Santacruz police station was on duty at the beach. “After considering that it could take a lot of time for the lifeguards to arrive, Bele decided to jump into the sea to save the children,” a police officer said.

“When he pulled the children out to safety, other members of our team also attended to them, administering first-aid and consoling the scared kids. We then enquired about their parents and addresses,” the officer said.

At first, the children hesitated and even said that they did not have families. They even requested the police to drop them at the railway station.

“Not satisfied with their answers, we took them to the police station, fed them and even offered chocolates to gain their trust. The kids told us they had run away from home after feeling neglected by their parents,” the police added.

Parents of both the children, it turned out, were daily wage labourers trying to bring up their children in difficult financial circumstances. The children were handed over to the parents on Friday night.