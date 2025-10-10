Construction firm booked for woman’s death from falling concrete

MUMBAI: A day after a 22-year-old bank employee died when a concrete block from an under-construction building in Jogeshwari East fell on her head, the Meghwadi police on Thursday booked “everyone associated” with the construction firm, Shraddha Lifestyle LLP, for culpable homicide not amounting to muder. A concrete block weighing nearly 20 kilo (left) fell on Sanskruti Amin’s head, killing her. (Raju Shinde)

“The deceased’s father, Anil Amin, lodged a formal complaint on Wednesday evening. We have recorded his statement and booked the builder,” said Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police, zone 10.

Shraddha Lifestyle LLP was incorporated in 2014 with the Registrar of Companies in Mumbai, with Bhavesh Gulabchand Sanghrajka and Shraddha Bhavesh Sanghrajka as designated partners.

Amin accused the firm of not taking precautions to safeguard people using adjoining roads and said the builder must be punished for killing his daughter Sanskruti.

“There have been at least two occasions of things falling from the construction site in the past six months, endangering the lives of residents in the area,” he said.

“We are investigating the matter and will arrest the builder soon,” said a police officer from Meghwadi police station, requesting anonymity.

The incident occurred at around 9.30am on Wednesday, when Sanskruti Amin, who secured a job at RBL Bank a week earlier, was on her way to work. She was barely a few meters away from her house when a concrete block from an unidentified floor of the under construction Shivkunj building fell on her head.

In his complaint to the police, her father Anil Amin, who owns a catering business, said he was having breakfast at home when he heard a loud noise and rushed out to see that a crowd had gathered in the alley. When he went ahead, he saw Sanskruti lying in a pool of blood. He took her immediately to the Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East, where doctors declared her dead before arrival.

Based on the complaint and Anil Amin’s statement, the Meghwadi police on Thursday registered an FIR against ““everyone associated with Shraddha Lifestyle Company” under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to muder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

On Thursday, Anil Amin claimed Sanskruti’s body after the post mortem and proceeded to conduct her last rites.

“We are devastated as she meant everything to us,” he said.