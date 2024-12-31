MUMBAI: The police on Saturday have registered a case against a construction firm and its directors after they allegedly failed to handover six flats in a Tardeo building they redeveloped to the housing authority after being given extra Floor Space Index (FSI). The six flats, valued at ₹3.52 crore, were instead sold to private buyers. Construction firm, directors booked for illegally selling 6 Tardeo flats meant for MHADA

As per a complaint filed by an engineer from Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), it is not possible for MHADA to redevelop all cessed buildings in the city. So private developers are tasked with redevelopment and are granted excess FSI, under the condition that excess constructed area would be handed over to the MHADA.

Anil Thakare, deputy engineer of MHADA, told the police that Wadia House, located in Gilder Lane in Tardeo, was allocated to Om Developers, now known as SK Realty, for redevelopment in 2009. The latter was supposed to handover the constructed area of around 264 sqm to MHADA. After the construction plans for the new building was approved, the builder earmarked six flats- bearing numbers 501, 503, 504, 505, 702, and 703- for MHADA. The ready reckoner rate of these six flats is valued at ₹3.62 crore today. The construction firm allegedly failed comply with the terms and conditions agreed upon by selling these flats to private buyers. As the firm did not respond to MHADA’s demands to handover these flats, the housing authority approached the police.

The Nagpada police have registered a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 318 (4) (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against Om Developers, now known as SK Realty, and its partners – Shantilal Makhecha, Ansaben Makhecha, Hemant Makhecha and Madhavi Makhecha.

The case has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing for further investigation.