Container rams into bike, kills two on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

MUMBAI: Two men on a bike died in a hit-and-run on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Bapane village when a container truck rammed into them as they were returning home from work on Friday night, said the police. The police are trying to track the hit-and-run driver of the container and have booked him under several relevant sections of the BNS (Shutterstock)

The police identified the victims as Brijeshwar Yadav, 47, and Ganesh Pilware, whose age they have not ascertained yet. The two were residents of Goregaon and worked at a Ramdev Studio film set in Naigaon East. According to the police Brijeshwar suffered injuries on his head and hands, and Pilware’s stomach was crushed by the container. They were declared dead after being rushed to the general hospital in Naigaon.

The police have registered a case against the yet unidentified driver of the container based on a complaint by Brijeshwar’s younger brother, Bhagwan Yadav, 42.

The police are trying to track the driver of the container and have booked him under section 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash or negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 187 (punishment for offences relating to accident) of the Motor Vehicles Act.