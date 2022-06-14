Controversy after OBC survey identifies families based on surnames

Mumbai The ongoing survey of Other Backward Classes (OBC) community to determine its backwardness has run into a controversy after it was found that the required data was being collected from people who have surnames identical to the OBCs.

Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that the dedicated commission formed to collate empirical data for the OBC reservation was using an erroneous method to identify the families. He further said that this move will drastically reduce the population of the community and consequently have a negative impact on political reservation.

Meanwhile, senior OBC leader and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Chhagan Bhujbal admitted that they have found out that OBC communities are being identified based on the surnames and suggested proper briefings for the people conducting the survey. OBC welfare minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that they have directed the concerned officials to change the method.

The state government has constituted a five-member commission headed by former chief secretary Jayant Banthia on March 11 to collate the empirical data as per the Supreme Court mandate of the triple test. The commission was asked to submit its report in three months.

“The gram sevak and talathi (local revenue officer) can hold house-to-house surveys and take details of those residents. This is the way a survey is supposed to be done, but it appears that they (dedicated commission) have outsourced an agency that identifies people based on their surnames, which is difficult in the case of the OBC community. There are surnames that are being used by different castes and communities,” Bhujbal told reporters.

For instance, Pawar surname is being used by Maratha community and many others, Holkar are Marathas as well as Dhangars and Gaikwad is used by Marathas and Dalits.

“The entire OBC community will have to bear the consequences if the survey is wrong as it will likely reduce their quota. It is obvious that the community is upset with the development,” added Bhujbal.

Banthia did not respond to calls and text messages. Other two members of the commission HT spoke to said they did want to comment.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis said, “Different surnames being used by different castes and thus the caste of a person can be ascertained only by conducting a proper house-to-house survey. The survey cannot be held on the basis of surnames,” and added that he has figures and other details which he is going to make public at an appropriate time.

He also said that the BJP will agitate if the state government doesn’t take any action against this exercise as it will badly affect the community’s reservation.